Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold has given assistant Shane Flanagan the all-clear to leave the club if an NRL head coaching role becomes available.

Making no secret of his desire to once again become an NRL head coach, Flanagan has been linked to the Dragons in recent times for their 2024 coach. Despite signing a three-year deal with Manly last November, Seibold would have no issues with letting him go.

The once premiership-winning coach with the Cronulla Sharks, Flanagan hasn't coached since 2018, other than a stint as head coach of North Macedonia in 2021.

Unfortunately for Flanagan, if it wasn't for violating the conditions of his 2014 ban, he might as well have been the Sharks coach to this day.

Flanagan was banned for the entirety of the 2014 NRL season after being involved in the club's supplements scandal.

"I would have to have a conversation with Flanno as it's not something we've discussed, but yes I would like any of my coaches to get a head coaching opportunity if that is something they wanted to pursue," Seibold said via Fox Sports.

While Flanagan hopes to be an NRL head coach one day, it may not be at the Dragons- the club he has been linked to.

Needing a unanimous vote when selecting the next coach, there are specific board members that don't want Flanagan to coach. The major one is ex-chief-executive Peter Doust.