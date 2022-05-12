Controversial former Cowboy, Panther, Shark and Bronco James Segeyaro's efforts to return to first-grade have received a leg up, with reports claiming the 31-year-old has been offered a fresh lifeline by the Sea Eagles.

The Papua New Guinean hooker has not featured at NRL level since his deal with Brisbane came to an end following the Red Hill franchise's 58-0 elimination final loss to Parramatta in 2019.

Still, with Manly making a move to extend a train-and-trial deal to Segeyaro following his efforts for the club's feeder side Blacktown Workers, the league journeyman could well feature in Des Hasler's squad as early as Round 11.

As first reported by The Daily Telegraph, Segeyaro can expect to earn $1000 a week from the Northern Beaches club on this latest updated deal.

Given Hasler is currently at sixes and sevens at the nine position, the Goroka-born provider could well be seen as a live option to aide Lachlan Croker when the Sea Eagles face the Eels on Friday, May 20 at CommBank Stadium.

Manly's other blunted rake options include Karl Lawton - currently serving a four-game suspension- and Manase Fainu - currently stood down as he faces charges over an alleged stabbing.

Having spent nigh-on two full seasons on the sidelines, the timeline of the five-time Kumuls representative's return for this particular clash is astounding given the Parramatta-based venue was only opened six months prior to his last taste of top-line footy.

Segeyaro's time outside of the NRL was imposed after testing positive for di-hydroxy LGD-4033, a substance that has been outlawed by both the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NRL’s own Anti-Doping Policy.

Though Segeyaro's form at NSW Cup level has been at a level befitting first-grade selection, NRL rules stipulate that no player outside of a side's top 30 can feature in the NRL until Round 11 or later.

Manly is set to face Segeyaro's former club Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.