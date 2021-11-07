The St George Illawarra Dragons have re-signed both Mat and Max Feagai until the end of 2024.

The talented brothers, touted as two of the best young outside backs in the game with the ability to play centre and wing, were both off-contract at the end of 2022.

They were joined by the likes of Jayden Sullivan, who has reportedly turned down a three-year extension from the Red V, while others like Jack Bird, Blake Lawrie and Josh McGuire are also off-contract at the end of 2022.

The Feagai brothers re-signing is a major coup for the Dragons, with the duo likely to fight for first-grade spots once again in 2022.

Both players were part of the 2019 SG Ball winning premiership side alongside Sullivan and Talatau Amone, while they have also represented New South Wales at junior level.

Mat has played eight games so far in his first-grade career, and said he wants to play a lot more top level football this season.

"The Dragons have been a big part of both our lives. We were both keen on staying beyond this coming season," Mat said.

"I've had a taste of first grade now and I want to continue playing week-in, week-out; that will be what I'll be working hard towards this pre-season and beyond. Hopefully I'll be able to play a lot more games alongside Max too."

Max, meanwhile, has played six games and said he was happy to re-sign with the club he has been attached to since he was 13-years-old.

"We often talk about how special an opportunity this has been at the Dragons. We are so happy to re-sign and to continue making our family proud," Max said.

"Hopefully I can stay healthy this season and play a lot more games than I did last year all with the goal to cement a spot in the NRL team."