South Sydney veteran Benji Marshall has spoken on the looming decision to either call time on his illustrious career or enter a 20th season in the NRL.

Marshall revealed after the Rabbitohs' heartbreaking Grand Final loss on Sunday that he will spend the next few days to celebrate the season before placing attention to the next move of his career.

The 36-year-old joined Souths on a one-year deal after almost running out of options to continue his career into the 2021 season, with the move now seen as a masterstroke for the Bunnies and the veteran playmaker, having landed a Grand Final berth.

For the second straight year, Marshall now finds himself weighing up the next step of his career.

Speaking after the 14-12 defeat to Penrith on Sunday, Marshall expressed his gratitude to the Rabbitohs and stated time will be set aside in the coming days to make a call for 2022.

“I’m extremely grateful, I think, more than anything,” Marshall said, per Fox Sports.

“To have the opportunity to represent this great club and play with the players that I got to play with this year.

“Everyone wants to know what I am doing. I will get through the next few days and see what I will do on Wednesday and Thursday.

“I think that I’ll know in the bottom of my heart if it is time or not.

“My wife is very supportive and she wants me to do what is best. We will see. It is hard to proper process after that sort of year.

BENJI MARSHALL

Five-eighth Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 59.4

Kick Metres

“See what the options are in the next couple of days. Celebrate with the boys. It was tough to lose but we had a pretty good season. See what happens."

Marshall proved this season that he is capable of playing a damaging role in the No.14 jumper to aid the load of Cody Walker and Adam Reynolds, with the latter departing Redfern for the Broncos from 2022.

South Sydney could look to retain Marshall for another season in order to reinforce the changes within their halves, while News Corp's Phil Rothfield has linked the Titans to former Wests champion.

The Titans have flagged youngster Toby Sexton and fullback AJ Brimson are likely to lead the halves partnership next season on the Gold Coast, with Marshall potentially offering a similar role as a utility and mentor for the duo.