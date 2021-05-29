Security will be ramped up and offensive banners will be torn down when Jack De Belin returns to the field in the NSW Cup on Saturday.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s Adam Pengilly, Christian Nicolussi, and Angus Thompson revealed De Belin will have his own personal security as he runs out for the Dragons in their clash against Western Suburbs Magpies at Lidcombe Oval.

De Belin’s quest to return to the NRL comes after the Director of Public Prosecutions dropped sexual assault charges against him and co-accused Callan Sinclair.

The NRL is finalising De Belin’s contract to make his comeback in the NSW Cup this weekend, while St George confirmed they will honour his contract until 2023.

He will return to the Dragons main training group next week and attempt to regain fitness and play in the NRL later in the year.

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden confirmed the league and the Dragons have taken steps to protect De Belin from fan abuse on his return.

“We’ve had a few contingency discussions with St George, and we’ll be taking steps to make sure there are appropriate levels of security at the ground to make sure none of the players are impeded in going about their business,” Trodden told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Ordinarily the home team is responsible for security. But in this case we want to put our own measures in place to make sure everybody is respected the way they should be respected.

“There are also rules in place with spectators and if there are any offensive signs around the ground, we’ll take action and have those signs taken down.”

De Belin was stood down by the NRL under their ‘No-Fault Stand Down’ policy in 2018 after he was accused of sexual assault.