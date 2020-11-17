The second cousin of David Fifita – Jojo – has joined the NRL!

And he’s gearing up with David at the Gold Coast Titans where he has signed a three-year deal.

The 17-year old has been apart of the Queensland Reds system and drew interest from both codes.

But he has opted to put pen to paper with the Titans on a contract until the end of 2023.

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook was thrilled to bring the exciting prospect on board.

“It’s great to have such a promising local product as part of our system,” Holbrook told the club website.

“Jojo was in high demand and I’m pleased he has chosen the Titans to develop his career.”

After spending the first three years of his career at the Broncos, David signed a three-year deal with the Titans reportedly worth north of $3 million.