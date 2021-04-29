Just days after the Brisbane Broncos emerged as potential suitors for Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry-Evans, a couple of NRL greats have linked the Manly halfback to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Reports suggested that Cherry-Evans notified his teammates of his desire to remain at Brookvale following rumours of the Broncos’ interest, with the 32-year-old contracted with Manly until the end of the next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFER NEWS: Five big-name targets linked to Broncos

However, league greats Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler revealed on Channel 9 that the Maroons star had been connected to a shock move to Redfern.

“There was a rumour he was going to Souths,” Fittler said.

Johns replied: “I heard that rumour too, that he was going to Souths. He really enjoyed being coached by Wayne [Bennett].”

ADVERTISEMENT

DALY CHERRY-EVANS

Halfback Sea Eagles ROUND 7 STATS 3

Try Assists 2

Tries 380

Kick Metres

SIGNING NEWS: Tigers lock away young gun, turn attention to international star

The Rabbitohs are set to lose their own captain and star halfback, with Adam Reynolds on the brink of signing a three-year, $2.4 million deal with Cronulla.

Cherry-Evans is the latest name to be brought into the halfback transfer frenzy, with Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden already set for moves to North Queensland, while Shaun Johnson and Mitch Moses join Reynolds in being linked to multiple clubs, namely the Broncos.