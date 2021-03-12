MUDGEE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 27: Jack Bird of the Dragons looks on during the Charity Shield & NRL Trial Match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium on February 27, 2021 in Mudgee, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
1. Off-season moves

Ins

Daniel Alvaro (New Zealand Warriors, 2022), Junior Amone (2023), Jack Bird (Brisbane Broncos, 2022), Kaide Ellis (Penrith Panthers, 2021), Poasa Faamausili (New Zealand Warriors, 2022), Andrew McCullough (Brisbane Broncos, 2023), Tyrell Sloan (2023)

Outs

Euan Aitken (New Zealand Warriors), Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights), James Graham (retired), Jacob Host (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tim Lafai (released), Joe Lovodua (released), Issac Luke, Jason Saab (Manly Sea Eagles), Tristan Sailor (released), Korbin Sims (Hull Kingston Rovers)
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 22: Andrew McCullough of the Broncos passes the ball during the round two NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
