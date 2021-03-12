1. Off-season moves
Ins
Daniel Alvaro (New Zealand Warriors, 2022), Junior Amone (2023), Jack Bird (Brisbane Broncos, 2022), Kaide Ellis (Penrith Panthers, 2021), Poasa Faamausili (New Zealand Warriors, 2022), Andrew McCullough (Brisbane Broncos, 2023), Tyrell Sloan (2023)
Outs
Euan Aitken (New Zealand Warriors), Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights), James Graham (retired), Jacob Host (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tim Lafai (released), Joe Lovodua (released), Issac Luke, Jason Saab (Manly Sea Eagles), Tristan Sailor (released), Korbin Sims (Hull Kingston Rovers)
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 22: Andrew McCullough of the Broncos passes the ball during the round two NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)