Manly centre Moses Suli suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Rabbitohs last night.

Scans confirmed Suli suffered a Lisfranc injury and will now spend three months on the sidelines.

Suli played 13 games and scored two tries this season.

In other Manly news, Tevita Funa has received a $550 fine for a careless high tackle last night 50-16 loss to the Rabbitohs.