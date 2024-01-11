Recent St George Illawarra Dragons signing Ronald Volkman's time in a Red V jersey might be over before it begins after he reportedly failed a routine medical exam.

Volkman was officially released by the New Zealand Warriors in the final weeks of the 2023 calendar year before taking up a one-year deal with the Red V, who are desperate for additional depth in the halves.

Shane Flanagan's side let Jayden Sullivan exit for the Wests Tigers late last year, before Talatau Amone was recently deregistered by the NRL.

Volkman's arrival was set to see him fight out the club's number six jersey against another new signing in Kyle Flanagan, with the winner to partner Queensland State of Origin veteran Ben Hunt in the halves come Round 1.

But that jersey now appears wide open for Flanagan with News Corp reporting that Volkman's contract won't be registered with the Dragons after scans found his shoulder to be a problem.

It's understood that the scans have revealed shoulder surgery that will end his 2024 campaign is needed, and given Volkman is only on a one-year deal, he won't play a single game for the Dragons.

It's also reported that the Dragons, who had officially announced his arrival, had not yet registered the contract with the NRL and instead had only agreed to terms with Volkman despite the fact he had already begun training with the club.

What is also unclear is what it means for Volkman, who left the Warriors after securing a release from the final two years of his deal, having previously arrived in Auckland from the Sydney Roosters.

He may be able to return to Auckland, although the appetite of the Warriors is yet to be known on that end, and is considered unlikely given the enormous halves depth they have moving forward.