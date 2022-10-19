The North Queensland Cowboys have released forward Ben Condon from the remainder of his NRL contract to take up a three-year deal with the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

Condon didn't feature for the reborn Cowboys in 2022, though managed a dozen top-flight games for North Queensland between 2020 and 2021, bursting onto the scene by scoring a try in three consecutive games last season.

While the edge forward is held in high regard, the sudden improvement in rookies Jeremiah Nanai and Heilum Luki, as well as the recruitment of Luciano Leilua, left Condon outside the club's best 17.

It opens the door for Condon to slot in at the Sea Eagles, who have lost both Martin Taupau and Andrew Davey, while rumours of an early retirement for Ethan Bullemor have swirled in recent times.

The club's only recruit for 2023 comes in the form of Wests Tigers back-rower, Kelma Tuilagi, however WWOS reports that Manly will snare fellow Tiger, Austin Dias, for next season.

Cowboys' General Manager of Football, former player Michael Luck, wishes the second-rower all the best in the future.

“We appreciate all Ben's efforts for the club over his three seasons in our NRL squad,” Luck told the Cowboys website after the news.

“Ben originally came through our Rockhampton Academy, progressed quickly to NRL level and has been a terrific member of our squad.

“We wish him all the best with his next opportunity.”

Despite the mess that is Manly's front office, Condon has signed on regardless of who the head coach will be, eager to take his opportunity in green pastures.

The Sea Eagles' CEO is excited to have Condon on board for 2023.

"We are pleased to have secured Ben's services. He comes to Manly searching for more opportunities in first grade,'' Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov said in their press release.

"Ben will provide much added depth to the team and we look forward to seeing him further develop his game at Manly."

Condon will join the club effective immediately, and will remain on the Northern Beaches until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season.