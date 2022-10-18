The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly signed Wests Tigers prop Austin Dias as they search for re-enforcements in the middle third.

Dias is a New Zealand-born forward who turned 24 earlier this year, and while he may not have made his NRL debut as early as others, he is a highly rated prospect.

A former Parramatta junior prospect following his move to Australia, the prop made the switch to the Tigers in 2020 and has been on a development contract over the past two years.

He made seven appearances at the back end of the NRL season following his debut in Round 16 against the New Zealand Warriors, and while they all came with limited minutes, his impact was unquestionable among a number of other young Tigers' forwards.

According to Wide World of Sports, it's that impact which the Sea Eagles are keen on bringing into their own system for the 2023 campaign, with Dias likely to sign on a Top 30 deal, rather than a development contract like he has been on at the joint venture. It's understood and announcement could come this week.

The Sea Eagles are losing Martin Taupau and Andrew Davey this off-season, and while they have signed Kelma Tuilagi to play on the edge, they are still potentially short in the middle third, with Dylan Walker also set to leave.

That's where Dias will come in, fighting for minutes alongside the likes of Ethan Bullemor, Sean Keppie, Taniela Paseka and Toafofoa Sipley, with Manly's first choice middle third unclear at this stage for the 2023 campaign.