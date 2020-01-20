Danny Levi is set to move from Newcastle to Manly on a bargain-basement deal.

And Newcastle great Danny Bederus believes the move will make the Sea Eagles a genuine premiership contender. He said the influence of Des Hasler will help the former Kiwi international turn the corner in 2020.

The deal is likely to be struck by the end of this week and looks set to cost Manly very little. The Brookvale club will only have to pay $225,000 with the Knights chipping in $150,00 for the one-year deal.

It will provide cover in an area the Sea Eagles currently are quite scarce on – Manase Fainu has been stood down by the NRL pending his court case and he requires shoulder surgery that will see him likely miss a large portion of the season even if the ban is lifted.

Levi turns 25 years old late this year and has his best football ahead of him despite a lack of progression and development at the Knights. A testy relationship between Levi and coach Nathan Brown was no doubt an obstacle for Levi trying to play his best football.

Bederus says the move is the perfect fit for all involved.

“Danny has got the talent and the change will be good for him,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“It will be a new challenge and some new voices and faces will be good for him.”

Bederus said that the biggest challenge Levi will face will be the battle with his own fitness.

“Danny has the experience now and he just has to be committed to his fitness… his body shape is starting to change and he will get down there and Des will give him a lot belief.

Levi played 83 games for the Knights.