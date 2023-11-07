The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly locked in a new supplementary deal for Aaron Woods, while at the same time signing Nathan Brown to their Top 30 for 2024.

It's believed that Woods had contemplated retiring at the end of 2023 after a mid-season switch from the St George Illawarra Dragons to the Manly Sea Eagles.

The experienced forward is slowly adding media roles to his resume in preparation for a full blown switch once he does hang up the boots, but The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that won't be for at least another 12 months.

Instead, Woods will likely round out his career on a supplementary deal which will allow him to continue training with the Sea Eagles, be a presence around the club, and play for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in the NSW Cup - where he played some games in 2023 - before becoming eligible to play NRL from Round 11.

Should the deal go ahead, the only way Woods will feature in the NRL during the opening ten rounds is through special dispensation due to injuries or other unforeseen circumstances granted by the game's governing body.

Woods, who played a handful of first-grade games following his switch to Manly which came about in a player swap that sent Viliami Fifita and Alec Tuitavake the other way to the Dragons, has reportedly had a big influence on the Sea Eagles, and coach Anthony Seibold, who himself is coming off a difficult rookie year, told the publication he was happy Woods wanted to play for another season.

“Woodsy really enjoyed his footy last year, he was a great influence in the locker room, he's played 17 Tests for Australia and 14 Origin games, so he has that experience,” Seibold told the publication.

“He understands he's at the back end of his career, and he's transitioning into the media with a couple of different organisations.

“But he's a great role model, and the way he trains, he'd be a great asset to the group.

“We're really happy he wants to go around again and compete for a spot – ultimately he wants to play in the NRL, and we'll give him that opportunity.”

Meanwhile, the Sea Eagles have also reportedly signed Nathan Brown.

He also went through a surprise switch in 2023, joining the Sydney Roosters, but his tenure at Bondi has already been cut short.

The Roosters confirmed at their end of season awards night that he would be among the departures, but it's now believed he will play at Manly for the next 12 months.

The Sea Eagles view his experience as a major benefit to the club as young forwards continue to progress, including Toafofa Sipley, Taniela Paseka and Ethan Bullemor.

Woods' re-signing and Brown's arrival add to the recent signing of Corey Waddell, with Seibold looking to reshape his side slightly after a 2023 season which saw Manly miss the finals.