Current Sydney Roosters assistant coach Jason Ryles is the man reportedly on the radar of the Manly Sea Eagles to eventually take over from Des Hasler.

Hasler's future is under the microscope following a horrid season for the men from the Northern Beaches.

Manly found themselves out of finals contention during the final weeks of the season, going on a staggering seven-match losing streak to close out a season where the club never hit their potential.

The dramatic slide down the table, not aided by injuries throughout the course of the season, was impacted heavily by injuries, but internal reviews have been underway at the club since the season concluded.

It was eventually stated that Hasler would keep his job, but under new conditions.

He is out of contract at the end of next year, and while he reportedly wants to coach until the end of the 2024 season before being replaced and moving into another role, the Sea Eagles have reportedly identified their target replacement.

The Daily Telegraph are suggesting that Ryles, who behind Cameron Ciraldo and Craig Fitzgibbon has been widely touted as the next NRL coach in waiting, is the man the Sea Eagles will target.

The publication reports that Ryles, who only arrived at the Roosters this year, is in no rush to exit Bondi, but could be open to taking a head coaching job down the track.

It's understood the fact he is on contact at the Roosters until the end of 2024 may provide Hasler some extra breathing space in the role and the ability to potentially go out somewhat on his own terms at the end of that season.

However, Ryles, who previously worked under Craig Bellamy at the Melbourne Storm, will have had one of the best coaching apprenticeships in the game by then under Bellamy and Trent Robinson.

A former Dragon, Rooster and Storm prop who also played for New South Wales and Australia, the Wollongong-born 43-year-old played 271 NRL games, 15 Tests and 8 State of Origins.