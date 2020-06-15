The Manly Sea Eagles on Monday released veteran Joel Thompson from the final year of his deal, the club confirmed.

He will sign a longer contract with English Super League club St Helens, who have not yet made an official announcement.

Manly released the following statement on the club website.

“Manly Warringah Sea Eagles have today formally released forward Joel Thompson from the remaining year of his contract,” the statement read.

“Off contract at the end of the 2021 season, Thompson recently approached the club requesting the release to allow him to pursue further opportunities. He will see the rest of this season out with Manly.

“Thompson has been a wonderful player and ambassador for the club since joining the Sea Eagles in 2018. He has played 51 matches for Manly and 225 NRL games.

“The respected back-rower was named captain of the Indigenous All Stars team this year and is a previous winner of the Ken Stephen Medal for his outstanding work in the community.”