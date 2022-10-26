The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles have released a statement following the termination of Kristie Fulton, the club's Head of Pathways and daughter of Bob 'Bozo' Fulton.

News of Fulton's sacking from the club broke over the past few weeks, with The Sunday Telegraph revealing that Fulton warned the club of the turmoil the pride jersey would cause a month before it was donned by players.

Manly's statement reads:

'The Manly Sea Eagles would like to wish Kristie Fulton all the best in relation to her next endeavours.

"I was brought into the club to help execute a vision for a strong and thriving pathways. There are currently 16 players within the Manly Sea Eagles NRL squad who have come from the Manly Sea Eagles junior system, most of who graduated from the program I managed,'' Fulton said.

"I take great pride in supporting the players and their families and I look forward to seeing many more Manly pathways players achieve their dream of playing in the NRL in years to come."'

Fulton's brother, Scott, remains in his role as Head of Recruitment for the club, while her nephew, Zac, made his NRL debut in the pride jersey during the contentious round.

Kristie has a strong relationship with the players, specifically those she brought through the Manly pathways system, and is a big reason as to why she was switched on to potential player backlash so early.

The club is yet to confirm her replacement ahead of the 2023 NRL season.