The Warriors have secured another loan deal in 2020, with the NRL confirming Manly youngster Albert Hopoate will join New Zealand on a temporary deal for the next four weeks, per Warriors.kiwi.

The exciting outside back will move to the Warriors’ Terrigal bubble on Sunday, becoming the club’s fifth loan signing of the season.

New Zealand recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan announced his excitement and gratitude following the deal.

“We’re hugely grateful to (head coach) Des Hasler and the Sea Eagles as well as the NRL for the support they’ve given us in making Albert available,” he said.

“We’re delighted to have Albert on board. He was a prodigious talent coming through the junior grades, representative sides and Origin age teams for New South Wales.

“Unfortunately, injury has curtailed his NRL aspirations so far but we are looking forward to seeing him play for the Vodafone Warriors.

“Albert is a player who can handle fullback, wing and centre and is uncanny in his likeness to older brother Will.”

Warriors pair David Fusitu’a and Ken Maumalo have both returned home for family reasons, opening a void for Hopoate and New Zealand to link up.

“Again we’re so thankful to the NRL and especially to Des and Manly for allowing Albert to join us,” said Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“It’s a great gesture and a further indication of how the loan system is a win-win for both clubs involved. We’ve been delighted with the way the arrangements have worked for us.”

Hopoate will be keen to gain vital minutes in the league after sustaining a number of knee injuries and setbacks during his junior career.