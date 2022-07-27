The Manly Sea Eagles have already lost seven players to the pride jersey fiasco, however their player-shortage for this week has gone into crisis mode, with Sean Keppie ruled out of the contest.

Keppie suffered a minor shoulder injury in last week's clash against St. George Illawarra, failing to run out for the second half of the 20-6 loss to the Dragons at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

The injury will mark just the second game Keppie has missed so far in 2022, transitioning from 'fringe first-grader' to 'bench staple' over the past 18 months of his career.

Having already lost forwards Haumole Olakau'atu, Josh Schuster, Josh Aloiai and Toafofoa Sipley to their religious beliefs for the clash, the shoulder injury will leave the Sea Eagles without at least half their full-strength forward pack.

It opens the door for at least one NRL debut, both Zac Fulton and James Roumanos fighting it out to be promoted from the reserves list to the NRL bench for the first time in their young careers.

Back-rower Fulton appears the most likely candidate, however even if 'Bozo's grandson is selected for his debut, it doesn't close the door entirely for Roumanos.

Morgan Boyle has been selected on the bench to play his first NRL game in nearly 16 months, however a lack of match fitness could see the front-rower drop out, having played just 99 minutes of football across all grades this season, opening the door for Roumanos.

Having selected just a 20-man squad due to the lack of troops, Keppie will be the only omission when the team is trimmed to 19 at 7:50pm Wednesday night.

it's unlikely Hasler will reveal his final side until an hour before kick-off on Thursday night, the wily Sea Eagles coach known for his mind games in the lead up to crucial clashes.