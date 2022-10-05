Des Hasler's long-term position as Manly Sea Eagles' head coach continues to be under threat, as the club earmarks Anthony Seibold as a potential replacement.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Manly is seeking Seibold in an assistant coaching role for next season before handing him the head coaching gig after Hasler's deal expires.

The two-time premiership-winning coach at Manly has one year left to run on his contract, and has been under heavy pressure following Manly's stunning fall from grace at the back end of the season.

The fallout of the pride jersey saga and injuries to star players resulted in Manly finishing with seven straight defeats, and tumbling out of the eighth in the process.

These abysmal performances sparked rumours that Hasler had lost the locker room at Brookvale.

There is precedent for Seibold's return to the Northern Beaches as well, having been a part of Trent Barrett's coaching staff at Manly back in 2016.

The move would see Seibold returning from a cross-code coaching stint in the United Kingdom, where he has been the defensive coach for the England rugby union side.

Seibold's exit from the NRL was the stuff of infamy, as the 2018 Dally M Coach of the Year piloted the Brisbane Broncos to their first wooden spoon.

After a season of poor results, drama and heavy media criticism, in August of 2020 Seibold elected to resign from his position at Red Hill.

Other contenders for the assistant coaching gig at Manly and potential successors for Hasler have also been cited, including Queensland Origin assistant coach, Josh Hannay and current Manly assistant coach Steve Hales.