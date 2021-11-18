Manly have secured the resigning of utility Dylan Walker.

Walker has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep the former Dally M Centre of the Year at Brookvale oval until at least the end of 2022.

The 27-year-old played 20-games and scored five tries in the 2021 season for Manly.

We are pleased to announce the re-signing of Dylan Walker 👏 Our official signing news is proudly brought to you by @DayRecruitment https://t.co/Nak3QS4re7#ManlyForever pic.twitter.com/NpzCeRr02c — Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (@SeaEagles) November 18, 2021

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler, lauded Walker's experience and said that it made the versatile speedster a real asset to the club.

"Dylan is a very experienced player. His re-signing was a high priority for us," Hasler said in a statement.

“The ability to be able to play several positions in the game today is vital and Dylan plays an extremely important role within the team.”

Embed from Getty Images

Walker said he was excited to be staying on with the Sea Eagles for the 2022 season and believes Manly can challenge again next season.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Manly and the Club has been very supportive of me,’’ Walker said.

“I can’t wait to return to training with my teammates in the next few weeks to further build on the strong platform we laid this season. There is an air of excitement about what we can achieve next year.”