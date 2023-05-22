The Trbojevic trio will be down a man in the coming weeks with Ben reinjuring his hamstring during the Manly Sea Eagles' 42-14 thumping over the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon in the Nation's capital.

Leaving the field in the 28th minute with a hamstring complaint, Trbojevic has re-aggravated the same injury he suffered against the Newcastle Knights in round 5.

With Manly finding their first win in three weeks, they will now have to look ahead to a tough State of Origin period where they will likely be missing Ben for some weeks, pending scans.

Coach Anthony Seibold said during his post-game press conference that Ben claimed he had felt a similar injury to his previous left hamstring complaint this season which saw him miss four weeks.

The Northern Beaches team will likely also be missing Tom Trbojevic due to selection in the NSW origin team, leaving Jake as the only brother left standing in the side - although he too is unlikely to play this weekend after reportedly withdrawing from the Origin camp after pulling up sore from his return match against the Raiders.

Ben Trbojevic off with a left hamstring injury - already missed 4 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury last month. High recurrence rate notorious with these. Even the most minor of strains would likely see him miss 1-2 weeks considering history, moderate strain 4+ weeks pic.twitter.com/NmTqZ4lmXn — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 21, 2023

Manly will not be short on replacements for the duo through origin, with rookie Kaeo Weekes likely to find his place back into the fullback role, as he did in Round 9.

Additionally, the back row has plenty of options for a starting replacement with the Maroon and Whites likely to bring in-form Ethan Bullemor into the starting 13.