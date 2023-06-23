The Manly Sea Eagles have provided an injury update on star fullback Tom Trbojevic, confirming he has suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will miss the remainder of the season.

Trbojevic left the field in the opening minutes of Game 2 on Wednesday and failed to return to the field after being seen in a sling on the sideline.

The injury occurred after he attempted a tackle on Broncos and Queensland fullback Reece Walsh as the NSW Blues scrambled in defence.

It was believed at the time the explosive nature of the injury would leave it as a significant problem for Trbojevic, and the club have now confirmed that news, with surgery slated for Tuesday.

"Manly Warrringah Sea Eagles full-back Tom Trbojevic has today been ruled out of the 2023 Telstra Premiership season," the club wrote in a statement.

"The 26-year-old will undergo surgery on Tuesday for a torn pectoral injury after seeing a specialist this morning.

"Trbojevic suffered the injury playing for NSW against Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

It continues a long run of injury problems for Trbojevic, who missed most of the 2022 season and hasn't managed more than 20 games in a season since 2018.