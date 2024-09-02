The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed a pair of backline blows, with Jacon Saab and Tom Trbojevic to miss Round 27.

The news is better than first thought, though, with both players potentially available for Week 1 of the finals, which the Sea Eagles are locked in to play.

The club confirmed in a brief medical update on Monday afternoon that Trbojevic has suffered a Grade 3 AC shoulder injury.

That will leave him only set to miss a single week, with the club expecting his return for Week 1 of the finals.

Saab, on the other hand, has been confirmed to have suffered a high ankle sprain during the game against the Bulldogs.

While the injury can, at times, require surgery, it would appear Saab's injury is on the lower end of the scale, with Manly confirming he will miss this week's game against the Sharks before being "assessed week-to-week regarding his recovery and fitness."

Even low-grade injuries often require more than a single week, though, and it could be likely he needs to miss the first week of the finals as well at a bare minimum.

The duo both missing Round 27, though, could impact where the Sea Eagles finish, with a win over the Cronulla Sharks this weekend locking up a home final. A loss, on the other hand, will ensure Manly remain in seventh place on the table before travelling to play the loser of the game between the Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys, who clash on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Manly has confirmed Aaron Schoupp is planning to recommence running this week, while Jake Arthur has had surgery and is not out of a moon boot after suffering a stress fracture on his left foot.