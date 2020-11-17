The Manly Sea Eagles have seemingly parted ways with youngster Albert Hopoate.

The son of former NSW and Australian winger John Hopoate, Albert made his NRL debut this season and played five first-grade games.

He was loaned to the New Zealand Warriors this season before returning to Manly late in the campaign.

The 19-year old has had his profile removed from the Manly website, signalling his departure.

It is not known if Hopoate has begun talks with rival clubs for 2021, who has battled injuries early in his young career.

He can play wing, centre and fullback.