The Manly Sea Eagles have seemingly parted ways with youngster Albert Hopoate.
The son of former NSW and Australian winger John Hopoate, Albert made his NRL debut this season and played five first-grade games.
He was loaned to the New Zealand Warriors this season before returning to Manly late in the campaign.
The 19-year old has had his profile removed from the Manly website, signalling his departure.
It is not known if Hopoate has begun talks with rival clubs for 2021, who has battled injuries early in his young career.
He can play wing, centre and fullback.
With rumours suggesting Jason Saab will leave the Dragons and end up in Manly
I suggest letting Jorge Taufua leave…
Then Release Dylan Walker from the final year of his deal too, in order to create some cap room for a Fonua-Blake replacement. Possibly instead of Josh Aloioai if that fails I’d look at Tevita Pangai Jr or Matt Lodge. Broncos have a tough cap situation right now and both of these forwards are underachieving and highly paid.
Maybe the broncos are force Into something, you could even offer to swap and give them Walker or even Suli.
Imagine either Pangai Jr or Lodge in the middle with Taupau and Trjbojevic. It would be a solid result for manly especially with Foran coming back to play with DCE. Plus you’d still have huge amount of outside backs talent with Tommy T, Saab, Garrick, Suli/Walker, Parker, Funa and Harper.
Then with what little cap space you have left I’d go get Ray Stone
1. Tommy T
2. Garrick
3. Suli/Walker/Parker
4. Harper
5. Funa
6. Foran
7. DCE
8. Lodge/Pangai Jr
9. Fainu
10. Taupau
11. Sironen
12. Goseiwski
13. Trjbojevic
14. Stone
15. Keppie
16. Paseka
17. Davey