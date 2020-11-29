Josh Aloiai has joined Manly hours after the Tigers announced the signing of Joe Ofahengaue.

The 25-year-old was released from the final year of his contract after it was announced that he would join the Sea Eagles in 2022.

Sea Eagles CEO Stephen Humphreys thanked the Tigers for releasing Aloiai early from his contract.

“I’d like to acknowledge and thank the Wests Tigers for agreeing to release Josh so he can immediately join the Sea Eagles,” Humphreys said on the club website.

“I have no doubt that his on-field contributions will be immense and he will also support our existing leadership group in ensuring that our standards and culture are that of a high performance and winning organisation.

Aloiai made 90 appearances for the Tigers in five seasons at the club.