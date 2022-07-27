The seven Manly players that have refused to don the club's pride jersey won't be appearing at the ground to watch their side play on Thursday, as fears grow over the player's welfare.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Haumole Olakau'atu, Josh Schuster, Josh Aloiai, Toafofoa Sipley, Tolutau Koula, Jason Saab and Christian Tuipulotu will not attend 4 Pines Park on Thursday due to security reasons.

The decision was made for the seven to miss the game after worries that crowd violence or anti-social behaviour towards the players could spark drama at the ground and potentially lead to unwarranted violence.

Especially due to how close the fans are to the players section and the bench, the likelihood of expletives being hurled at the stars is high, as is the chance for physical objects to be thrown at them as well, ruling them out from attending the match.

It is unclear whether any extra security staff will be implemented in the ensuing weeks, with the players all but guaranteed to cop some form of abuse from the crowds when they do likely return in Round 21.

A loss to the Roosters could almost rule Manly out of the finals series, who face the Sharks, Raiders and Eels within their final five regular season games.