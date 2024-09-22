Manly Sea Eagles utility Ben Trbojevic has been charged by the NRL's match review committee but will escape with a fine.

Trbojevic, charged with dangerous contact for a first-half offence against Sydney Roosters' fill-in halfback Sandon Smith, is the only player who has been charged from Week 2 of the NRL finals.

The second-rower and centre - who was brought into the game after just the first play of the contest when Tolutau Koula was taken from the park with a concussion that was quickly called Grade 1 by the NRL's independent doctor - was only hit with a Grade 1 charge for the contact.

A three-year incident-free record means Trbojevic is eligible for a 25 per cent discount, which will see him pay $750 with an early guilty plea or $1000 if he fights at the judiciary panel and is found guilty.

He was the only player placed on report during the game, and the MRC found no need to charge any other players, including Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, despite some suggesting he had hit Koula with a raised forearm in running the ball on the opening play of the game.

Friday's game between the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys also saw no charges, with the MRC electing not to charge Briton Nikora despite the Cronulla second-rower being placed on report for late contact.

It means both the Sharks and Roosters walk into their preliminary finals with the Panthers and Strom, respectively, next weekend free of any suspensions.