Hull KR custodian and former North Queensland and Penrith star Lachlan Coote will miss the upcoming Rugby League World Cup after a series of concussions in 2022 forced the fullback to take a step back.

The former Panther and Cowboy made his international debut for the Bravehearts in 2016, joining fellow NRL outside back Euan Aitken in the Four Nations tournament against Australia, New Zealand and England.

While Scotland failed to fire a shot against the Kangaroos or England, Coote picked up Man of the Match in a stunning 18-18 draw against the Kiwis, announcing himself as Scotland's premier fullback option in the same breath.

Despite having his eyes set on representing the nation at the beginning of the season, a series of head knocks restricted Coote to just 17 games in his maiden season for Hull Kingston Rovers, a far cry from the three consecutive premierships he won with St. Helens, who are 80 minutes away from making it four on the trot.

While he did have setbacks through the year, things had been shaping up nicely for Coote to play in the tournament until the latest concussion, this time against his former club, ended his season prematurely.

Centre-turned-second-rower and fellow former Cowboy Kane Linnett is yet to make a decision on whether he'll play at the World Cup. He's a certainty to be picked for Scotland however the NRL premiership-winner may opt to focus on the pre-season, having missed three months with a torn bicep.

The nation will be boosted by the inclusion of South Sydney Rabbitoh Campbell Graham, who qualifies with both parents being British-born and his father growing up in Glasgow. Euan Aitken and Canterbury centre Aaron Schoupp also qualify, although are yet to make their intentions known.