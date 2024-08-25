Former Sea Eagles star Josh Schuster has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2025 season, marking a significant turning point in his career.

This move comes after Schuster agreed to part ways with Manly, accepting a $1 million payout despite having signed a three-year extension with the Sea Eagles just 10 months earlier.

The deal with the Rabbitohs, reported by News Corp, is a stark contrast to his previous contract with Manly, with Schuster taking a substantial pay cut.

His new contract is reportedly worth just under $300,000, a significant reduction that reflects the challenges he has faced leading up to the 2024 season.

The opportunity to join the Rabbitohs offers Schuster a fresh start under a different system.

Wayne Bennett, known for his ability to rejuvenate players' careers, could play a pivotal role in Schuster's potential revival at South Sydney. His influence and experience might be exactly what Schuster needs to reignite his career after a turbulent period at Manly.

Schuster is expected to begin pre-season training with the Rabbitohs in October 2024, giving him ample time to integrate into the squad and adapt to the team's structure and expectations.