Released from the remainder of his contract by the Manly Sea Eagles, Josh Schuster has broken his silence, admitting he is ready for the "next chapter" in his life.

After months of rumours that Schuster would depart the Sea Eagles, the two parties officially parted ways earlier this week despite the back-rower being contracted until the end of the 2027 season.

The decision came after he has been with the club since the age of 14 and has played precisely 50 first-grade matches since debuting in 2020.

In his prime, Schuster was a multi-faceted talent with the ball in attack and was not only creative with the ball in his hands but was an amazing ball-runner.

While his next rugby league move has yet to be confirmed, it is understood that few clubs in the NRL and abroad have shown an interest in recruiting his services for the future.

“Since the age of 14, all I've ever known was the Manly Sea Eagles,” Schuster wrote on social media.

“Through the highs and lows, I have nothing but admiration and respect for the club and people involved in my journey so far.

“Huge thanks to all the loyal members and fans who've stood by me and supported me and look forward to their continued support.

“I am excited for the next chapter in my life, and rugby league will definitely be part of it! Many blessings ahead.”