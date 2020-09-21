Broncos star David Fifita will require surgery on his ankle after his injury in Friday night’s match against Parramatta.

The 20-year-old suffered a syndesmosis injury which was diagnosed after an MRI at the Clive Berghofer Centre Qscan facility, the club confirmed on their website.

Paul Devlin, Broncos Head of Performance, said: “David saw a surgeon today, and it was decided that the best course of action is for David to have surgery to repair his ankle. The surgery will be completed in the coming days”.

With surgery required, Fifita has officially played his last match for the Broncos, with the young star set to join Gold Coast next season.

Fifita faces a race against time to be fit for this year’s State of Origin series, which kicks off on November 4. The usual recovery from the injury he sustained is roughly 6-8 weeks.