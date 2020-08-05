Canberra chief executive Don Furner is happy for the ‘SBW rule’ to be given the go-ahead for the NRL, as long as it means it applies to all other 15 clubs.

The Sydney Roosters signed global star Sonny Bill Williams for the rest of the NRL season after his Toronto Wolfpack withdrew from the Super League due financial difficulties.

The Roosters were given approval from the NRL to splash the cash on him, paying for his accommodation and all relocation costs for up to 28 days, outside the allocated NRL cap space of $10,000.

Furner believes that the cap of $10,000 to spend on any player, which included flights, accommodation and removalists was always an unspoken rule.

“The reasonableness test was always tough, but it sounds like it is being loosened,” Furner told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“If that’s the way they want to go, that’s fine, but as long as it applies to every other club.

“That actually opens the floodgates because the figure for clubs has always been capped at $10,000. If a player comes from England, you could spend up to $10,000, and it was up to the club if you spend that money on flights, accommodation or even removalists.