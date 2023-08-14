Close friends off the field, away from the rugby league arena Sonny Bill Williams has revealed the advice he has given Payne Haas, who is in the midst of contemplating his future.

The Brisbane Broncos forward is set to start a frenzy in a few months, with Haas free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1. It has been previously reported that all 17 clubs have been interested in signing him for his services as he becomes the most-watched player this off-season.

While Haas ponders the next move in his young career, good friend and former Bulldogs and Roosters premiership-winner Sonny Bill Williams has offered advice to Haas who recently celebrated his 100th NRL game milestone.

“If you are lucky enough to have 10 years in the game, you would call that quite exceptional,” Williams told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I'm retired, God-willing I have a lot of life to live. If your career lasts for 10 or 20 years, that's unbelievable. But for most NRL players, it lasts for less than five. God-willing, you have [another] 40 or 50 years to live.

“Everyone knows my past, everyone knows what I'm about; I'm about the players looking after themselves and their families and their villages and whatnot.

“I'm not here to hear a CEO tell a player that it's all about loyalty when loyalty works both ways. The only loyal people in this game are the fans.

“So you can jump up and down and question what he's doing, but when it comes to Payne, that's what I've said: ‘Concentrate on playing good footy', and that's what he's been doing.”

Aged 23, Payne Haas will earn $848,000 in 2024 as he runs to the end of his current contract- a salary well below what he could earn in today's market, considering the wages David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui are on.

Having only made his debut in 2018, he has already achieved so much in his six-season career. Honours he has achieved include being nominated the Broncos Player of the Year for the past four consecutive years, Dally M Prop of the Year in 2019 and 2021, Dally M Rookie of the Year in 2019 and two tests for Australia and 11 games for the NSW Blues (winning the State of Origin series in 2019 and 2021).

“God willing. He's 120 kilograms, he's one of the fastest in the team, one of the fittest and strongest in the team, people tell me," Williams added.

Despite his young age, many critics have stated he could become the greatest prop of all time and has already earnt comparisons to the likes of Glenn Lazarus. Williams was asked by the Herald on where he could see Haas at the end of his career.

“He's a young guy growing up in front of our eyes. I've been there, you've been there, we all make mistakes," he said.

“We all strive to get better, God willing he doesn't have any big injuries and his career keeps going on the trajectory he's going on because it's amazing.

“It's hard to believe he's only 22 and he's played his 100th game this week. Good on him.”