Former NRL premiership winner Scott Sattler has predicted that the performances of Tristan Sailor have caught the attention of rival clubs.

Off-contract at the end of next season, Sailor is able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 later this year for the 2026 NRL season.

A move on the horizon could be likely as he will find continued difficulty in cementing the fullback spot at the Broncos in the future due to Reece Walsh being the first-choice option.

Without Walsh recently, the Red Hill outfit has had to rely on Tristan Sailor, who has produced solid efforts in his absence. This has caused critics, including Scott Sattler stating that he has caught the attention of rival clubs.

“I think he'll commit himself to the Broncos because the Broncos have been so good and supportive towards him,” Sattler said regarding Sailor's future on Breakfast with Pat and Heals.

"But y'know he's selling himself to other clubs and when you sell yourself to other clubs, and you have good seasons, you get more money, and that's what it's about in the short period in the game.”

Taking on The Dolphins this week, Reece Walsh will re-enter the team, meaning Sailor will have to make way. However, he is still set to appear on the interchange bench, remaining in the 17.

A versatile utility back, he has not only played as a fullback but also in the halves and outside back positions.

“What I loved about Tristan's game was he didn't try and overcomplicate things. He just went out and did his job," Sattler added.

"He was safe and reliable, very Dylan Edwards-like."

“He hasn't got a place there in the future as a fullback because of Reece (Walsh) being so young but I gotta say, when you get asked to play in those positions at clubs… you sell yourself to other clubs, and Tristan Sailor will find himself at another club one day.”