Ethan Sanders has reportedly taken the next step towards his departure from the Parramatta Eels, agreeing to terms on a contract with the Canberra Raiders.

Sanders has been linked with a move to the Raiders since late last year.

Off-contract at the end of 2024, the Green Machine were forced to back off on their approach for the New South Wales under-19 halfback due to new NRL rules regarding how rookies sign their future contracts.

Now set to make his debut for the Eels after being named in Brad Arthur's side this weekend following a dreadful beatdown at the hands of the Dolphins last weekend, The Canberra Times are reporting he has agreed to terms on a contract with the Raiders, while News Corp have reported he told teammates at training on Tuesday.

Despite that, Sanders will play a critical role over the coming months for the Eels as the club attempts to navigate the waters of the 2024 season while veteran halfback Mitchell Moses is forced to watch on from the sidelines with an injury.

The Raiders themselves may be sweating on Sanders being given an early release, no matter how unlikely it seems, after Jamal Fogarty went down with a ruptured biceps on the weekenxd that will see him sidelined for around the next three months, meaning he may only be able to return in the final months in the season.

If there is no release, Sanders will likely be forced to wait for at least a season in Canberra to take Fogarty's number seven jersey before joining Ethan Strange in the halves after his excellent start to 2024 in the number six jersey that he has taken over from Jack Wighton.