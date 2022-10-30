Samoa have confirmed their spot in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals with a big win over France during the final game of Group A at the tournament.

In a game where the winner would move to the quarter-finals, and the loser would be left heading home with their tails between their legs, Toa Samoa didn't miss a trick from the start of the contest.

The Pacific Island nation had the first try of the game in the third minute through Tim Lafai, and it set the tone for the remainder of the game, with Matt Parish's side putting the cleaners through France on either side of halftime.

Brian To'o and Taylan May were the next to score inside the opening 20 minutes, before another two tries were added within seven minutes of halftime, and two more in the six minutes after the break.

Taylan May was the star of the show when it came to running on points, with the Penrith Panthers winger having a hattrick on the board behind halftime, before adding the first try of the second half just three minutes after fulltime.

Samoa's performance came as the team continue to build after being blown out by England on the opening day of the tournament, a game they were expected to be at the very least competitive in beforehand.

On the back of the first half, France were able to get back into the contest, but not overly on the scoreboard. They would manage to score a single try early in the second half after Samoa had added two, however, the Pacific Island nation got themselves back into the game as things wound down, with Anthony Milford scoring a try in the 62nd minute after video referee involvement.

Lafai would make it a double, as would Anthony Milford in the closing stages, while Chanel Harris-Tavita also got his name on the scoresheet in the blowout win.

Samoa will now play Tonga in the quarter-finals, while France are eliminated from the tournament.

Match summary

Samoa 62 (Try: Tim Lafai [2], Brian To'o [2], Taylan May [4], Anthony Milford [2], Chanel Harris-Tavita; Conversion: Stephen Crichton 9/11) lead France 4 (Try: Fouad Yaha; Arthur Mourgue 0/1)