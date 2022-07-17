Manly Sea Eagles five-eighth and second rower Josh Schuster is set to abandon plans to play at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Schuster has been the topic of a three-way eligibility struggle this year, with the star being pursued by New South Wales and Australia, New Zealand and Samoa.

He recently represented Samoa during the Pacific Tests in Campbelltown with the Island nation thumping the Cook Islands, and it was tipped he was going to play a big role for the team off the bench at the World Cup, to be held in England during October and November of this year.

Samoa could see an influx of talent join the side for the tournament, with the likes of Brian To'o already committing, and others like Stephen Crichton, Murray Taulagi, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jarome Luai, Josh Papalii and Tino Fa'asuamalaeaui already eligible.

Luciano Leilua should also line up after missing the Pacific Test on instruction from the North Queensland Cowboys following his mid-season switch from the Wests Tigers.

Schuster, with the ability to create in the halves or play in the second row, would have been an almost certain starter for Matt Parish, but The Daily Telegraph are reporting he no longer plans to play in the tournament.

Schuster has had a horror run when it comes to injuries this season, playing just seven games so far despite the fact the NRL campaign is now well into the second half.

Missing the start of the season, and a handful of games following his first return from injury, the youngster, who is likely preparing to play five-eighth next season when Kieran Foran exits the club to link up with the Gold Coast Titans, has reportedly told the Samoan selectors that he has decided to remain in Australia and prepare for the NRL season.

A full pre-season is something Schuster didn't have last year, but will need more than ever ahead of the likely transition, and playing the World Cup would see him return well behind the rest of his teammates.

Samoa have been grouped alongside England, France and Greece for the tournament.