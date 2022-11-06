Samoa have secured a historic World Cup semi-final appearance after their thrilling 20-18 win over rivals Tonga – but they'll now face a nervous wait ahead of their revenge game against England, with both captain Junior Paulo and inspirational fullback Joseph Suaali'i placed on report during the quarter-final contest.

Suaali'i was put on report for raising his knees to the head and shoulder of Felise Kaufusi as he attempted to make a tackle in the early stages of the contest, while Paulo was placed on report for elbowing Tongan defender David Fifita in the throat while in possession late in the game.

Both are now realistic chances to miss the nation's historic semi-final debut, although coach Matt Parish was optimistic about their prospects immediately after the game.

Samoan & Rooster Suaalii lifts knees,collides with Kafusi's head, cost penalty and instant Tongan try. pic.twitter.com/Svrl2gjP00 — WoMac (@MakiWomac) November 6, 2022

“I'd be surprised if anything came of (the Suaali'i) charge,” Parish said.

“He was unbelievable, wasn't he? For a 19-year-old kid, he's been unbelievable for our group.

“He's pretty good in any position you put him in. He has a long career ahead of him.”

Parish's attitude is being replicated by the rest of the Samoan party, but the Sydney Morning Herald reports that they hold significant concerns over the prospects of two of their biggest stars – Suaali'i in particular.

The young Roosters' star has a brief history of similar incidents, and was given a warning about his dangerous running style following the Roosters' huge win over the Tigers in Round 23, where Suaali'i was found to have used a similar action against Fa'amanu Brown.

Though that warning will carry no significance to the World Cup match review committee, it highlights a problem that will need to be actively worked on prior to the resumption of the NRL season.

The charges are to be handed down on Monday afternoon, local time (Monday night/Tuesday morning AEDT).