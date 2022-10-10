Toa Samoa and Huddersfield dummy-half Danny Levi has been granted a release from his Super League contract with Huddersfield on compassionate grounds, which will enable him to return to Australia.

While Levi is returning to be with his young family, it's also believed the 26-year-old will attempt to secure an NRL return when he completes his World Cup duties with the Pacific island nation, per AAP.

Levi has another 12 months left on his contract with the Giants after making 30 appearances, including the Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan, but the club have agreed to facilitate his departure.

“Danny has been in dialogue (with the club) regarding potential options next year in the NRL for him over the past few months,” said Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis.

“Whilst we were very keen for him to stay, it would have been unfair given the circumstances which have now cropped up.

“Danny can leave with our very best wishes and return down under after his World Cup commitments with hopefully great memories of his time here as a Giant.

“We will always try to put the players' and their family's happiness and wellbeing as a priority and in this instance Danny has been straight with us throughout and made what I'm sure is the right call for him and his young family which we support.”

Levi played 112 NRL games before his move to Huddersfield this season. He played 83 games for Newcastle and also enjoyed stints at Manly and Brisbane. It's believed a number of NRL clubs are monitoring his situation and World Cup performance closely.