Samoa have confirmed their 24-man Rugby League World Cup squad.

In a squad which features a number of players who have declared eligibility away from Australia, six players from the Penrith Panthers have been included to make up a quarter of the squad.

All of Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Jarome Luai, Taylan May, Izack Tago and Brian To'o have been included, with Crichton, Luai and To'o having played State of Origin for the New South Wales Blues this year.

Other Origin players in Josh Papalii, Junior Paulo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow have also been named for the Island nation, while Joseph Suaalii, who was expected to be a starter for the Kangaroos, declared away to Samoa in the last week.

The squad also features plenty of familiar faces from the mid-year Test, including Martin Taupau, Josh Aloiai and Anthony Milford, who captained the team on that occasion.

It's unclear who coach Matt Parish will name captain of the World Cup squad.

Samoa also welcome back Luciano Leilua, who was named in the mid-year Test, but ultimately withdrew ahead of his move to the North Queensland Cowboys.

Two players have also been selected out of the English Super League in Danny Levi, who is likely to start in the number nine jumper, and Tyrone May, who will fight for the number 14 jumper alongside Fa'amanu Brown.

While much of the best 17 will pick itself, serious questions remain around who will partner Jarome Luai in the halves, with Anthony Milford and Chanel Harris-Tavita in the squad, while the makeup of the backline with Joseph Suaalii is also up for dispute as Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Taylan May and Izack Tago fight for four places.

Samoa are in Group A for the tournament alongside Greece, England and France.

Samoan World Cup squad

Josh Aloiai (Manly Sea Eagles)

Fa'amanu Brown (Wests Tigers)

Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Mathew Feagai (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand Warriors)

Braden Hamlin-Uele (Cronulla Sharks)

Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks)

Oregon Kaufusi (Parramatta Eels)

Luciano Leilua (Wests Tigers)

Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers)

Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants)

Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

Taylan May (Penrith Panthers)

Tyrone May (Catalan Dragons)

Anthony Milford (Newcastle Knights)

Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Jaydn Su'A (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys)

Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

Martin Taupau (Manly Sea Eagles)

Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

Kelma Tuilagi (Wests Tigers)