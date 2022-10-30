Ahead of their hotly-anticipated Rugby League World Cup quarter-final showdown with rivals Tonga, Samoa coach Matt Parish has taken umbrage with the media and shut down questions comparing the passionate rivalry to State of Origin.

The post-game press conference following Samoa's big win over France got off on an unusual note, with Parish entering the allocated area by addressing the assembled media and asking “are you going to write the truth tonight?”

Though the coach wouldn't elaborate on the question, he interjected when national team captain Junior Paulo was asked how the Pacific rivalry compares to State of Origin given Paulo has played every match of the last three series'.

“I think you're unfair comparing this to Origin, fair dinkum, very unfair,” Parish said.

“Asking him that, it is (a great rivalry), but so is NSW v Queensland. Asking him to comment on that, I think that's very unfair.”

Paulo was happy to answer the question.

“We're proud of where we grew up, but we're also proud of our heritage. We see how much it means to the people parading around for both (nations).

“I think the (game v Tonga) will be good for international rugby league in general,” Paulo continued.

“Both teams are powerhouses through the middle and then have their spark on the edges, so it's going to be entertaining.”

Samoa have come a long way since their opening game demolition at the hands of host nation England, making light work of Greece and then France on their way to second spot in Group A.

Victory in the quarter-finals would give Samoa their first win over their rival since the teams met in a Pacific Test in Sydney back in 2016. Tonga won 32-18 when the teams met at the 2017 World Cup.

The hotly-anticipated clash will take place on Sunday, November 6 local. Australian fans can catch the game at 1.30am on Monday, November 7 (AEDT).