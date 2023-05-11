Star Sydney Roosters' half Sam Walker has reportedly been shopped to the Dolphins.

The 20-year-old, who already has 51 NRL games under his belt, was dropped ahead of the Roosters' Anzac Day clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons by coach Trent Robinson.

Explained as a move to allow the half, who has shown indifferent form over the first portion of the 2023 competition, to continue developing his game, Walker has now spent three weeks out of the NRL.

Coach Robinson has explained it's a week-to-week proposition at this stage over whether Joseph Manu will remain in the halves, keeping Walker out of the side.

It was believed to be a two-reasoned move, with Walker needing to develop his own game after missing all his development (he debuted in the NRL without any time in the Jersey Flegg competition and only three games in the NSW Cup), as well as allowing Manu to get his hands on the football more.

That worked for two weeks, but emphatically exploded for the tri-colours on Sunday afternoon when they were held to just six points during Magic Round by the out of sorts North Queensland Cowboys.

While Walker himself has stated he won't be going anywhere and wants to remain at the Roosters - where he is contracted until the end of 2025 - News Corp are reporting that a third party associate contacted the Dolphins to establish whether there was interest in Walker for the NRL's newest club.

It's unclear whether the third party associate is linked with Walker's camp in any management capacity.

The half, who only re-signed months ago, is seen as a future Queensland State of Origin and Australian Kangaroos player, but struggled to find his best form during the opening two months of the 2023 campaign.

Still, at just 20, patience has been emphasised by Robinson in the case of Walker, who would need the blessing of the Roosters should he agitate for a release in the coming weeks without a return to NRL level.

The Dolphins, on their part, suggest Walker has not met with anyone, including coach Wayne Bennett at the club.

It's understood the Dolphins have said they are happy with their roster and depth in the halves - something that's not hard to believe given their incredible start to the season.

Despite being widely tipped as wooden spoon favourites, the Dolphins have found themselves surging up the ladder with six wins from their opening ten games.

That has come despite numerous injuries, including in the halves where Sean O'Sullivan is out long-term, and his replacement Anthony Milford has also spent time on the sideline.

O'Sullivan, who was part of the incredible early form, is likely to find his way back onto the park late in the season as the Dolphins make a play for the finals.

The Redcliffe-based club, who have signed Thomas Flegler and Herbie Farnworth from the Brisbane Broncos for 2024, are not believed to have any salary cap issues given their inability to land a marquee recruit ahead of their first season and would have the means to pull off a move for Walker, should they, and the Roosters, want it to happen.