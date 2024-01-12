Sam Kasiano, a former prop for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm, has made a call on his future, deciding to leave his current club.

After one season, the 33-year-old front-rower has decided to leave Super League club Warrington Wolves, having joined them from the Catalans Dragons. With Warrington, he made 26 appearances during last year's campaign.

A former New Zealand and Samoa international representative, Kasiano left the NRL at the end of 2018 after 153 games across eight seasons from 2011 to 2018.

During his time in Australia, he was recognised as the Dally M Prop of the Year in 2012, played in the 2012 NRL Grand Final for the Bulldogs and was arguably one of the best powerhouse props in his prime.

Warrington Wolves released in a statement: "Warrington Wolves can confirm that Sam Kasiano has been released from his playing contract with immediate effect."

“We would like to thank Sam for his contribution to the Wire and wish him well for the next chapter of his career.”

At this point, Kasiano's next destination is unknown, but some publications believe he could call time on his rugby league career and hang up the boots.