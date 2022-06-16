Former South Sydney Rabbitohs and English star Sam Burgess is all but certain to take up a spot in the coaching box during 2023, but the question over which club remains to be seen.

It's understood that both the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Dolphins are keen on contracting Burgess' services in the coaches box during the 2023 season.

Wayne Bennett has recently met with Burgess and sat with him as he coached local footy on the NSW mid-north coast, where he has been stationed this year, while the Rabbitohs are his former club.

The relationship between Bennett and Burgess is a close one, but it's understood the Englishman may also find it difficult to turn his back on Jason Demetriou and South Sydney, where he played every game after moving to the NRL, and has since been involved with the club.

Brother Thomas Burgess also still plays for the club, and is now one of the NRL's most experienced forwards.

Speaking on Prime 7 News on Wednesday though, Burgess said he is on the verge of making a final decision.

"I'll make a final decision probably early this week so I'll make that and hopefully everybody will know then," Burgess told Prime7 news.

Burgess, who has also spent time in the NSW State of Origin camp alongside Brad Fittler, is likely to be a major asset to whichever club ultimately secures his services, with the 33-year-old Dewsbury-born Englishman seen as one of the hardest-working forwards in the game during his time in both the English Super League and NRL.

While Bennett has not publically commented, South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou said there would be opportunities for Burgess, but that the club won't pressure him into returning.

"Look, Sam's an icon of the club. There's always opportunities for him to work here," Demetriou said.

"He's got some decisions to make and, until he makes them, there's not much I can say."

Demetriou has struggled to get the best out of the Rabbitohs this year after Bennett's departure, with the club languishing on the fringe of the top eight just over halfway through the year as they look to go one step better than last year's effort, which saw them fall short in the grand final against the Penrith Panthers.

Bennett, meanwhile, is struggling to build his squad for the Dolphins' inaugural season in 2023.