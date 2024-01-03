Luke Garner may soon see his future lie away from Penrith, with reports that the forward may be squeezed off the roster due to the Panthers' tight salary cap.

Initially reported by The Wide World of Sports' Mole, Garner is said to have already drawn interest from NRL rivals, as well as Super League clubs.

Though the former Tiger remains contracted at BlueBet Stadium for the 2024 season, Garner's manager, Tas Bartlett, claimed clubs on both sides of the equator were tracking the backrower's status.

"Penrith would love to keep him and Luke wants to stay but the salary cap is what it is," Bartlett told WWOS.

"Ivan (Cleary) gave him his top grade debut at the Tigers a few years ago and is a fan of the way he plays.

"Luke has had interest both here and in England but will wait and see what happens."

Garner made the move to Penrith last season, eventually earning premiership honours with Cleary's charges.

Since making his first-grade debut with Wests in 2018, the 28-year-old has made 87 NRL appearances - 75 as a Tiger and 12 with the reigning premiers.

Intriguingly, Garner tasted success in just 8 of his last 35 games as a Tiger, a marker he was able to match in just a dozen starts for Penrith last season.