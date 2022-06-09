Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen is set to return in Round 15 of the NRL season, in a much-needed addition for the club.

Papenhuyzen was originally injured in Round 9 against the St George Illawarra Dragons, hurting his knee and hamstring, leaving him with two separate recoveries for the price of one.

It robbed fans of the opportunity to be able to watch him over the following fortnight as the Storm took on the Penrith Panthers in magic round and the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.

Melbourne struggled through that fortnight, and while they returned to prominence with a win over the Manly Sea Eagles before a bye ahead of Origin 1, they will have at least one more game to play without the champion fullback.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Papenhuyzen will be back for Round 15 against the Brisbane Broncos.

“He has resumed full training this week," Melbourne's general manager of football Frank Ponissi told the publication.

Adding to Melbourne's worries is the fact Xavier Coates has gone down with an ankle injury, which will see them desperate to move Nick Meaney out of the number one jersey and back onto the edge.

There is also a question around whether a successful return in Round 15 could leave Papenhuyzen in line for an Origin return during Game 2.

The star was a big shot to play off the bench in Game 1 wearing number 14, and after a miserable debut in the role for Stephen Crichton, as well as a superb performance in the centres for Jack Wighton, Brad Fittler may be looking for a replacement.

Nicho Hynes is the obvious answer given he was in the squad for Game 1, however, it's unclear whether Papenhuyzen or Hynes were leading the race to be in the squad before the Storm star's injury.

Fittler will name his squad for Game 2 at the conclusion of Round 15, with the Blues to play a must-win Game 2 against the Maroons in Perth the following Sunday.