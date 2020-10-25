Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen has won the Clive Churchill Medal for the best player on the field during the 2020 Grand Final.

The 22-year-old Storm fullback finished the game with over 200 metres from his 19 carries, including a long-range try.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

“This is unbelievable, I’m pretty speechless and emotional,” Papenhuyzen said during his acceptance speech for the prestigious award.

“Thanks to the boys, we didn’t know where we were going all year.

“It’s been a great year playing with these boys and thanks to Penrith, 17 wins in a row is a great achievement.

“It’s a tough time in Victoria at the moment and we wear the V with pride.”