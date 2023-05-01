Ryan Papenhuyzen's return date for Melbourne is still unclear with the star revealing his "complicated" update.

After shattering his knee in round 18 last year the superstar fullback has since travelled to the US to seek specialist treatment for his cruel injury.

Originally Papenhuyzen was hoping for a return by this point in the season, however appearing on FoxLeagues' Sunday Night with Matty Johns he shared a concerning update for Melbourne fans.

Though his injury is still progressing, more complications have since arisen for the fullback.

“I've got a bit of a deficiency in the right quad which I did my knee on and it's all about just getting it to under 10 per cent. Once it's under 10 per cent, it should ramp up but we've just had a few difficulties," Papenhuyzen said.

“It's annoying. I have to be patient, it's frustrating for me as well but that's the best way to explain it.”

This buys more time for Nick Meaney to prove he should be a first-choice fullback, as he aims to be.

Meaney has appeared in 7 games this year and managed an impressive 7 tries, 3 assists and more than 150 average metres.

A key reason the Storm have managed to fight their way to the top four, Meaney will need to continue top class performances to have any chance of becoming the clubs first-choice for the number one jersey.