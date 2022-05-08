Melbourne Storm star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen was taken out of Sunday afternoon's clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons with what looked to be a worrying hamstring injury.

Papenhuyzen, who scored two tries in the 50 minutes he was on the field as the Storm galloped ahead to an 18-0 lead over the Red V, was already struggling with a knee problem he picked up late in the first half.

Forced over the sideline by a pack of Dragons' defenders, Papenhuyzen's boot seemed to stick in the turf, with his knee twisting.

While cleared of any structural damage from the injury as Papenhuyzen attempted to push through it, he clearly wasn't at his best.

It was the injury in the second half which will be the most cause for concern to the club though, with the fullback racing through to score a try, only to injure his hamstring in the process.

He was taken from the field immediately afterwards, with Fox Sports sideline reporter Jake Duke confirming the extent of the injury after discussions with the club medical staff.

"Confirmed from the Melbourne Storm - a low grade hamstring strain on that left leg for Ryan Papenhuyzen," Duke said.

"He obviously has the knee which is an issue on the right leg as well, so he is done for the game."

Papenhuyzen will now likely need scans to confirm the extent of the injury, with even a low-grade strain set to keep him sidelined for at least a week, which could mean he misses next week's enormous Magic Round clash against defending premiers the Penrith Panthers.